ARAW Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (ARAW)

ARAW (ARAW) traded 1,277.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, ARAW has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar. ARAW has a total market cap of $444,802.02 and approximately $1.01 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARAW token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,187 tokens. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@arawproject. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.vip.

According to CryptoCompare, “ARAW (ARAW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. ARAW has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 1,993,576,187.5 in circulation. The last known price of ARAW is 0.00001611 USD and is down -91.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

