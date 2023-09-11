Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,110,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 4,703,896 shares.The stock last traded at $6.76 and had previously closed at $6.81.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACHR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

Archer Aviation Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.43.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.30). As a group, analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Archer Aviation news, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,370,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Archer Aviation news, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,370,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah Diaz acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $53,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,718.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,210,420 shares of company stock worth $5,826,811 in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 40,923 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 581,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 298,295 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

