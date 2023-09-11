Arcus Biosciences’ (RCUS) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of RCUS opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.82. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $36.13.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.06. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 235.99% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. purchased 1,010,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.26 per share, with a total value of $19,452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,823,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,491,538.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. purchased 1,010,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.26 per share, with a total value of $19,452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,823,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,491,538.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $911,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 336,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,815,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,917. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 77.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,826,000 after buying an additional 190,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,843,000 after buying an additional 85,778 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

