Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Arrow Electronics comprises about 0.7% of Delphia USA Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARW shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

NYSE ARW traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $126.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.25. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $147.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

