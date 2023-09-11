Asana’s (ASAN) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $26.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ASAN. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Asana from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.31.

Get Asana alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Asana

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of Asana stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49. Asana has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.79% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. The company had revenue of $162.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Asana will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,717,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,282,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,811,758.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,717,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,282,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,811,758.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $974,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,312,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,053,009.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,627,500 shares of company stock worth $34,884,950 and sold 359,959 shares worth $8,933,088. Corporate insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Asana by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,440,000 after purchasing an additional 148,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Asana by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,069,000 after purchasing an additional 352,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Asana by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,211,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,735,000 after purchasing an additional 163,281 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Asana by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after purchasing an additional 331,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Asana by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,390,000 after purchasing an additional 121,022 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.