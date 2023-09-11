Ascendis Pharma A/S’s (ASND) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $152.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2023 earnings at ($7.97) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.21) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.20.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $97.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.52. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $134.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.3% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,225,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,001,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268,178 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after purchasing an additional 594,855 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,506,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,417,000 after acquiring an additional 796,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,995,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

