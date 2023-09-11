AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Gap Down to $68.22

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $68.22, but opened at $65.96. AstraZeneca shares last traded at $66.03, with a volume of 1,202,184 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $17,491,320,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

