Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) is Biglari Sardar’s 8th Largest Position

Biglari Sardar lifted its stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American comprises approximately 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Biglari Sardar’s holdings in Atlantic American were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantic American in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Atlantic American from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Atlantic American Price Performance

Shares of AAME traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.96. 712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,089. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 million, a PE ratio of 190.00 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. Atlantic American Co. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $3.15.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.19 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.35%.

Atlantic American Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

