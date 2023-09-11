Atlantic Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000. CNH Industrial comprises approximately 1.2% of Atlantic Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.31 to $15.11 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.02.

CNH Industrial Stock Up 0.4 %

CNH Industrial stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,396. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.63.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CNH Industrial

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.