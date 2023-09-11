Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Holdings Lowered by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $51,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $157,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Atlassian by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,472,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $7.39 on Monday, hitting $213.99. 877,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.80. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $264.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.74 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.23 million. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.08, for a total transaction of $1,327,460.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,841.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Heather Mirjahangir Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.78, for a total value of $298,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,059.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.08, for a total value of $1,327,460.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,841.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,017 shares of company stock worth $61,387,677. 43.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.81.

Get Our Latest Report on TEAM

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.