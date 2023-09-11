Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Holdings Lowered by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $51,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $157,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Atlassian by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,472,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $7.39 on Monday, hitting $213.99. 877,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.80. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $264.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.74 and a beta of 0.70.
Insider Activity at Atlassian
In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.08, for a total transaction of $1,327,460.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,841.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Heather Mirjahangir Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.78, for a total value of $298,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,059.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.08, for a total value of $1,327,460.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,841.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,017 shares of company stock worth $61,387,677. 43.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.81.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
