Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Has $58.71 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 74,579 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 17.0% of Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $58,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,231 shares of company stock worth $12,468,122. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $6.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $303.91. 3,301,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,440,906. The stock has a market cap of $782.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $300.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

