Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Avantax from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Avantax from $32.50 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Avantax from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Avantax Stock Performance

Shares of Avantax stock traded up $5.68 on Monday, reaching $25.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,400,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $942.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.28. Avantax has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.23.

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $186.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.91 million. Avantax had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 49.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantax will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Avantax during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avantax in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Avantax during the second quarter worth $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Avantax during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Avantax in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About Avantax

Avantax, Inc provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services.

