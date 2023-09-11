Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Shares Gap Up to $19.95

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.95, but opened at $25.48. Avantax shares last traded at $25.45, with a volume of 1,741,623 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on AVTA shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Avantax in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Avantax from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Avantax from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Avantax from $32.50 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $942.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.86.

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). Avantax had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 49.57%. The company had revenue of $186.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avantax, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Avantax in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avantax in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Avantax in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Avantax in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Avantax in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantax, Inc provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services.

