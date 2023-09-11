Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $1.60 price objective on shares of Avinger in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Avinger Stock Performance

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Avinger has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 6,767.92% and a negative net margin of 208.86%. The business had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Avinger will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avinger during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avinger during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Avinger by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Further Reading

