Aviva (LON:AV) PT Lowered to GBX 470

Aviva (LON:AV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 472 ($5.96) to GBX 470 ($5.94) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AV has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 546 ($6.90) to GBX 532 ($6.72) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 545 ($6.88) to GBX 535 ($6.76) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 523.40 ($6.61).

Get Aviva alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AV

Aviva Stock Performance

Aviva Cuts Dividend

Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 369.20 ($4.66) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 384.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 404.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.46. The firm has a market cap of £10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,846.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.01. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 366 ($4.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 467.30 ($5.90).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a GBX 11.10 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Aviva’s payout ratio is currently -16,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aviva

In related news, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page acquired 5,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 386 ($4.87) per share, for a total transaction of £22,870.50 ($28,884.19). In other news, insider Andrea Blance bought 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.81) per share, for a total transaction of £100,965 ($127,513.26). Also, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page bought 5,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 386 ($4.87) per share, with a total value of £22,870.50 ($28,884.19). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 45,000 shares of company stock worth $17,312,950. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Aviva

(Get Free Report)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.