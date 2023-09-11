Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) PT Raised to GBX 472 at Barclays

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 470 ($5.94) to GBX 472 ($5.96) in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 470 ($5.94) to GBX 480 ($6.06) in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 481 ($6.07) to GBX 493 ($6.23) in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 525 ($6.63) to GBX 520 ($6.57) in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Aviva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Aviva from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $9.31 on Thursday. Aviva has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.2626 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

