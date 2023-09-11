BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Declares $0.05 Dividend

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0514 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Price Performance

BDORY stock opened at $9.38 on Monday. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.69.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

