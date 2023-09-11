BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Declares $0.05 Dividend

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0514 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S Price Performance
BDORY stock opened at $9.38 on Monday. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.69.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile
