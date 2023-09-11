Bank of America Begins Coverage on Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BAM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.13.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BAM stock opened at $34.98 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.65.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 288.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 107.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

