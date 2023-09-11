Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $115.06

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$115.06 and last traded at C$114.82, with a volume of 48062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$114.39.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$121.50 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$133.58.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$118.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$119.31. The firm has a market cap of C$82.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.99%.

In other news, Director Linda Susan Huber sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.56, for a total transaction of C$43,780.00. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

