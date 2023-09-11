Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Banner worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BANR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Banner by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banner by 9.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Banner by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Banner by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Banner from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.40.

Insider Activity at Banner

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,641.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Banner Stock Down 0.5 %

Banner stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,926. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.61. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.57 and a fifty-two week high of $75.72.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $150.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.26 million. Banner had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 28.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. Banner’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

