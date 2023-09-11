Barclays Boosts Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target to GBX 464

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 460 ($5.81) to GBX 464 ($5.86) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BDEV. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 520 ($6.57) to GBX 545 ($6.88) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 499 ($6.30) to GBX 501 ($6.33) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Shore Capital upped their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.56) to GBX 552 ($6.97) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.56) to GBX 552 ($6.97) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 466 ($5.89) to GBX 392 ($4.95) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 488.88 ($6.17).

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 436.30 ($5.51) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 439.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 455.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 823.21, a PEG ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.52. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 313 ($3.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 515 ($6.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 23.50 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $10.20. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,415.09%.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

