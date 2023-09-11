Barclays Boosts Prudential (LON:PRU) Price Target to GBX 1,610

Prudential (LON:PRU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 1,575 ($19.89) to GBX 1,610 ($20.33) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Prudential Stock Down 0.8 %
Prudential stock opened at GBX 896.60 ($11.32) on Thursday. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 782.40 ($9.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,381.50 ($17.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 896.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,017.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,098.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01.
Prudential Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,500.00%.
About Prudential
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
