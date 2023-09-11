Barclays Increases Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target to GBX 760

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 740 ($9.35) to GBX 760 ($9.60) in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BZLYF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 921 ($11.63) to GBX 887 ($11.20) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 825 ($10.42) to GBX 850 ($10.74) in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 825 ($10.42) to GBX 775 ($9.79) in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 815 ($10.29) to GBX 800 ($10.10) in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLYF opened at $6.68 on Thursday. Beazley has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

