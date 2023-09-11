Barclays Lowers Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STX. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.05.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STX

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX opened at $65.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.67. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $74.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.80%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $14,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,314,196.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.