Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Price Target Cut to $18.60

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $24.00 to $18.60 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 181.82% from the company’s previous close.

Battalion Oil Stock Performance

Battalion Oil stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,089. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $108.62 million, a P/E ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. Battalion Oil has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $54.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.16 million. Battalion Oil had a net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Battalion Oil will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Battalion Oil

About Battalion Oil

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BATL. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Battalion Oil in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Battalion Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Battalion Oil by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Battalion Oil by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Battalion Oil by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 910,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,918,000 after purchasing an additional 296,132 shares during the last quarter.

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020.

