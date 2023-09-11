Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires 137,101 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 1,055.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,101 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 65,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in JD.com by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 921,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,712,000 after purchasing an additional 154,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in JD.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,540,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $198,711,000 after purchasing an additional 57,881 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,440,000. Finally, Hao Advisors Management Ltd purchased a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter valued at about $583,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on JD.com from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on JD.com from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

JD traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,932,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,385,668. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $67.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.54.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

