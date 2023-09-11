Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys 16,531 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 79.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,531 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,226,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,437,912. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.85. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $98.38.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

