Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys 7,600 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 166.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Insulet by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,347,000 after acquiring an additional 66,814 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth $3,052,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth $6,547,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In related news, CEO James Hollingshead acquired 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hollingshead bought 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,049.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Price Performance

Insulet stock traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $175.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,866. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.87 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 193.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $396.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.97 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Insulet from $350.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Insulet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Insulet from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Insulet

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.