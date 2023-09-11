Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,820 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth $331,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth $520,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 210.7% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth $16,816,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 17.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $278,560 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ILMN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC decreased their target price on Illumina from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.05.

Illumina Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.01. 380,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,534. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.14 and a 1 year high of $248.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.75.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

