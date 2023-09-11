Bayesian Capital Management LP Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 172.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,721,000 after buying an additional 314,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,880,000 after buying an additional 97,232 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,326,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,819,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,951,000 after purchasing an additional 54,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on RCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.92.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $658,078.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $974,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,930,769.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $658,078.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,857 shares of company stock worth $3,650,618 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.79. 1,114,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.38 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.37. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $112.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.