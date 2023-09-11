Bayesian Capital Management LP Has $4.09 Million Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,400 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of SoFi Technologies worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.80. 9,535,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,637,031. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -35.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $475,364.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $475,364.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chad M. Borton sold 90,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $785,175.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,617.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 443,990 shares of company stock worth $4,127,540 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer cut SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.