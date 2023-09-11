Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $2.77 Million in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,939,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 113.9% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in American Express by 3.5% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 8,231 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 19.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AXP traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $158.15. 821,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168,803. The company has a market capitalization of $116.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.14. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

View Our Latest Report on AXP

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.