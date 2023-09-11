Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,830,000 after purchasing an additional 203,818 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.9 %

CP traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,762. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Argus upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.