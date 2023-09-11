Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 18,700 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Bayesian Capital Management LP decreased its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at $370,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after acquiring an additional 191,587 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 100.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 31.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 161,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after acquiring an additional 38,584 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. William Blair started coverage on Ferguson in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James started coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,142.63.

NASDAQ:FERG traded up $1.39 on Monday, hitting $155.34. The stock had a trading volume of 236,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,312. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.86. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $99.16 and a 52-week high of $164.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

