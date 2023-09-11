Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 25,900 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Bayesian Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in UiPath were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in UiPath by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,405 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 517.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,517 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 191,478 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in UiPath by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,743 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in UiPath by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 178,592 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 23,811 shares during the period. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 43,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $781,248.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 936,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,833,631.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $620,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,344,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,859,609.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 43,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $781,248.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 936,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,833,631.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,635 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.84.

UiPath Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of PATH stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.08. 6,718,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,844,141. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.14. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.72 and a beta of 0.69.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

