Benchmark Raises Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $115.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $89.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ROKU. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital cut shares of Roku from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Roku from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Roku from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.17.

Get Roku alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Roku

Roku Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $83.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.48. Roku has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $98.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $104,106.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,545.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roku news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $197,629.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $104,106.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,545.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,032 shares of company stock worth $1,459,547. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Roku during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Roku during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Roku by 58.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.