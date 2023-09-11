Berenberg Bank Raises Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $67.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from $49.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NTR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nutrien from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James raised Nutrien from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.79.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nutrien

Nutrien Stock Up 0.7 %

NTR opened at $62.88 on Thursday. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30). Nutrien had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.78%.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth approximately $575,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 79,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth approximately $10,040,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 9.2% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.