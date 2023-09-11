Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BCYC. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $629.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $33.49.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.31). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.71% and a negative net margin of 621.69%. The business had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,498 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $37,599.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,122,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,346 shares of company stock worth $58,885 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,655,000. Sio Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 967,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after buying an additional 283,922 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $7,649,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $4,369,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 170,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

