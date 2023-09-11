Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) rose 8.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.73 and last traded at $22.73. Approximately 52,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 269,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCYC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BCYC

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $687.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.31). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 621.69% and a negative return on equity of 54.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 million. Research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bicycle Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $37,599.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,122,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,346 shares of company stock valued at $58,885 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 250.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 643,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after acquiring an additional 73,728 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 896.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $341,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.