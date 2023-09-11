Biglari Sardar Purchases 12,500 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Biglari Sardar increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Jack in the Box comprises 22.1% of Biglari Sardar’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Biglari Sardar owned 0.30% of Jack in the Box worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,706,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 526,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,939,000 after purchasing an additional 29,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on JACK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total value of $62,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,171,432.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Trading Up 0.0 %

JACK stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.89. 264,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,453. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.91.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.82%.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

