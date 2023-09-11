Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $13.56

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.56, but opened at $14.05. Bilibili shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 1,636,575 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BILI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bilibili from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC dropped their price target on Bilibili from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Get Bilibili alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BILI

Bilibili Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.19. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 37.46% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Beijing Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,929,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at about $614,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 439.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 80,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 65,867 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.