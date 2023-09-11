BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ BVXV opened at $1.36 on Friday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.
