BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives $158.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.69.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BioNTech

BioNTech Stock Up 0.3 %

BNTX stock opened at $120.13 on Monday. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $95.50 and a 12-month high of $188.99. The company has a quick ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.28.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.13 million. BioNTech had a net margin of 47.37% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company’s revenue was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,309,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,943,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.