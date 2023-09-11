Bitcoin Private 1-Day Volume Reaches $24.10 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00097754 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00048478 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00027043 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000847 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.