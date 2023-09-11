Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by Sand Grove Capital Management LLP

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486,781 shares during the quarter. Black Knight accounts for approximately 7.8% of Sand Grove Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP owned 0.64% of Black Knight worth $58,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter worth about $5,945,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter worth about $935,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 52.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 127.4% during the first quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 62,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Black Knight by 201.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 102,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 68,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Knight stock remained flat at $75.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.50. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.55.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Black Knight had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $368.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.17 million. Analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

BKI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens cut Black Knight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

