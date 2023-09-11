BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BB. CIBC upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. 3M reiterated a maintains rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.51.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.36 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 65.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackBerry news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $61,860.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,848.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 348,263 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 113,962 shares during the period. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

