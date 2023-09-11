BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Holdings Reduced by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. decreased its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,815,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 340,755 shares during the period. BlackLine makes up approximately 1.7% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 3.00% of BlackLine worth $121,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,798,000 after acquiring an additional 62,961 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,761,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,313,000 after acquiring an additional 235,060 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 0.7% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after purchasing an additional 374,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,756,000 after purchasing an additional 40,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BL traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.90. The stock had a trading volume of 441,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,028. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.86, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.68). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 94,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 94,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BlackLine

BlackLine Profile

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.