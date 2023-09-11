Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Gap Up to $21.56

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.56, but opened at $22.37. Blue Bird shares last traded at $22.74, with a volume of 43,389 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLBD. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Blue Bird in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Blue Bird in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Blue Bird in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Blue Bird in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Blue Bird from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.98 million, a P/E ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 2,698.15% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $294.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLBD. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,251,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after buying an additional 91,304 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,069,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after buying an additional 543,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 914,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after buying an additional 54,293 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at $15,977,000.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

