BlueSpruce Investments LP Boosts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,161,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,930 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 7.1% of BlueSpruce Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. BlueSpruce Investments LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $392,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in PayPal by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.03.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.46. 3,409,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,294,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.29 and a 12-month high of $99.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average of $68.71.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

