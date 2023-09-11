BlueSpruce Investments LP Sells 545,662 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BlueSpruce Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,884,149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 545,662 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 10.4% of BlueSpruce Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BlueSpruce Investments LP owned approximately 0.29% of Salesforce worth $576,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $209,294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 66.7% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 55,264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after buying an additional 22,112 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $223.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,053,539. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.72. The firm has a market cap of $217.73 billion, a PE ratio of 141.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.86.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.70, for a total transaction of $3,325,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,876,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,746,002.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.70, for a total value of $3,325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,876,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,746,002.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,166,195 shares of company stock worth $249,318,692. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

